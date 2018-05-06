Manchester City were presented with the Premier League trophy on Sunday after winning the 2017/2018 premier league season.Huddersfield, struggling to beat relegation had forced City to a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium, but that did not dampen the morale of the players and fans as they celebrated their being crowned champions with a trophy.Vincent Kompany, captain of the side lifted the trophy, with thousands of spectators cheering the victors.However, City could not produce the style of football fans have become so accustomed to this season, with Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus going closest in a game of few clear-cut chances.And while Huddersfield players will watch the trophy presentation knowing their place in the top flight is not yet secure, they produced a resolute performance worthy of a Premier League future.As the final whistle sounded, City fans proved they cared little for the result on the day as they spilled on to the pitch on a special occasion for east Manchester, delaying the trophy presentation.The Terriers had done their best to spoil the party and contained City in the first half, although De Bruyne almost opened the scoring for the hosts on two occasions.Alex Pritchard came agonisingly close for the visitors, unleashing a drive from 25 yards out that an outstretched Ederson could only push around the post, BBC reports.There were few obvious chances for either side after the break as Huddersfield became ever more defensive in pursuit of a precious point, Jesus heading one of City’s better opportunities high over the bar as the clock approached 80 minutes.And as the nerves started to get to the Huddersfield fans, City continued to press, and almost snatched the win three minutes into stoppage time when Nicolas Otamendi’s curled effort edged just wide of the post.