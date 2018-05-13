Gabriel Jesus' late winning goal for Manchester City against Southampton on Sunday saw the Premier League champions finish the season with 100 points, a new record.Pep Guardiola's side had already secured the record for most points in a single season in the English top flights heading into the final game at St Mary's.But Jesus took them into triple digits late on with a goal after 90 minutes, making them the first team to achieve the feat.Guardiola's side end the campaign with a host of records to their name. City have won the league with the biggest ever margin by finishing 19 points ahead of Manchester United, having also collected the most wins in a season and scored the most goals, with Jesus' effort making it 106 in the league.