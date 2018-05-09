Five years after being released from prison for possession of hard drugs, a 40-year-old man, Olakunle Ayo, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for the same offence.Ayo was sentenced by a Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti after being found guilty of the offence preferred against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).NDLEA counsel, Mr Charles Nwagua, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 29, at Oke Ode Street, Ilasa-Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area.He alleged that the defendant, on the said date, without lawful authority possessed 400 grams of Cannabis Sativa, Narcotic drugs similar to cocaine Heroin and LSD.According to him, the offence contravened Section 19 of the NDLEA Act Cap N30,Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004.While delivering her judgment, Justice Uche Agomoh said the counsel for the defendant had pleaded for leniency saying the defendant didn’t waste the time of the court by pleading guilty to his crime.Agomoh said: “The record before me showed that the defendant had once been convicted for the same crime in 2013, this shows that the defendant still persist in the same offence.“The court convicts you as charged.”The judge thereafter sentenced him to three years imprisonment with hard labour.She added that this would serve as deterrent to others in the habit of illicit drugs.