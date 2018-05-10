There is tension at Nando in Anambra East Local Government of Anambra State, following the alleged killing of an 82-year-old widow by her son.Police have tightened security to forestall a breakdown of law and order.The deceased, Roseline Okadigbo, was allegedly killed by her 52-year-old son, Christopher Okadigbo, for alleged ritual.Two suspects, Christopher and his friend, Ameke Udolu, were arrested by the police.A senior police officer, who spoke in confidence, confirmed the murder.An officer, who was at Nando yesterday, referred newsmen to the command headquarters in Awka.He said he was not in a position to speak on the matter.It was gathered the deceased’s left eye and heart were allegedly removed.Chief Innocent Okadigbo, the deceased’s eldest son, alleged that he suspected his younger brother wanted to use the body parts for ritual.He alleged his mother told him on May 1 about the suspicious movement by Christopher and Udolu around her homeHowever, Police Commissioner Garba Umar and spokesperson Nkeiruka Nwode did not confirm the incident yesterday.