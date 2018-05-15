Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says there is no sacred cow in the anti-corruption war.





He said Adbulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms (PTFP), Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), and Ayo Oke, former director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), are still being investigated.





Magu said this on Tuesday when he was asked about the status of both cases on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme.





The acting EFCC chairman said: “We are still investigating. The investigation is still on, and very soon we will conclude it. I am telling you that there is no sacred cow.





“The case is in court, there are intelligence arising from – we are investigating, we are still looking for him [Maina]. He still remains a wanted person.”





Magu said Nigerians need to take ownership of the fight against corruption.





“This fight against corruption is about Nigerians. I want Nigerians to take ownership, it should not be left to the anti-corruption agencies alone,” he said.





“Corruption is a crime against humanity, it has [bled] this country dry. It is not for alone that is why I am saying Nigerians must take ownership of the fight because you cannot leave it [alone] to the anti-corruption agencies.





“We need to educate Nigerians that corruption is wrong.”