The Chairman of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, has said that the United States Government has revoked his visa after he was accused of looting Nigeria’s treasury.





Dokpesi disclosed this in a suit he filed through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome.





In the suit, he told the FCT High Court that the US embassy in Nigeria notified him of the withdrawal of his visa on March 16.





He said the embassy told him it was withdrawn because the federal government included his name on a ‘looters’ list’ it purportedly submitted to it





Dokpesi was among the first list of looters released by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.





Dokpesi is also standing trial for allegedly receiving N2.1 billion from the office of the national security adviser, ONSA.





Dokpesi dragged Mohammed to court on Monday over the publication, seeking payment of N5billion damages for “defamation of character.”





He said in the suit, “The defendants’ defamatory publications are malicious and calculated to overreach and prejudice my fair trial and for purposes of stampeding and cowing the court to convict me at all cost by agreeing with the defendants’ skewed position.”





Dokpesi further asked the court to compel Mohammed to publish a retraction and an apology to him in various media platforms.





He also prayed for a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants — including Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation — or their agents from further making “any defamatory publication” against him, requesting N50million as penalty for such.





No date has been fixed for hearing on the suit.