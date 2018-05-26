Welcome tolive text coverage of the 2018 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev.Two of world football's most prestigious clubs face off in the 63rd edition of the final, in what is a repeat of the 1981 showpiece.The Reds won that match 1-0 for the third of five European Cup triumphs, while Los Blancos are going in search of their 13th success on the continent this evening, including a third in a row.Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the Ukrainian capital with our extensive updates below.Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Isco; Ronaldo, BenzemaCasilla, Nacho, Bale, Theo, Vasquez, Asensio, KovacicKarius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, ManeMignolet, Klavan, Clyne, Moreno, Can, Lallana, SolankeLooks as though Madrid will be forced into a change now, because Carvajal is distraught on the ground after picking up a knock. Certainly not as big a player for Madrid as Salah is for Liverpool, but an injury Zidane could have done without.The question that must be weighing heavily on the minds of every Liverpool fan is if their team can be victorious today without their star manThat will obviously mean a change of shape for Liverpool, as Solanke is clearly not trusted to slot into the space vacated by Salah. This is a big opportunity for Lallana to impress, having barely featured for the Reds all season due to injury.This is a huge, huge blow for Liverpool. Salah continued for all of two minutes following that awkward landing, but his night is now over. The Egyptian leaves the field in tears to be replaced by Adam Lallana.A real worry for Liverpool, as Sergio Ramos landed awkwardly on Mohamed Salah's shoulder when both players crashed to the floor. The physios inspected the damage before deciding that the Egyptian forward is OK to continue.Alexander-Arnold could not have done much more, really putting his foot through the ball and finding the target. Credit must go to Navas for watching the ball and not only keeping it out, but also stopping any player in red from pouncing on the rebound.Liverpool with a couple of good chances to open the scoring in Kiev. Milner picked out Firmino, who swivelled on the penalty spot and saw his shot blocked by Ramos, before Alexander-Arnold's well-hit strike was held down low by Navas.Good covering from Ramos to get across and take the ball from Mane before the Senegalese forward could find his stride. The Reds look so dangerous when they get their front three involved, but credit to Los Blancos for dealing with them thus far.Still no shots on target thus far, and just one off target, but it has been a gripping enough opening quarter to the game. Liverpool have had the better of things, but they have so far been unable to create any sort of openings in front of goal.Van Dijk got his head to the corner after getting in front of Navas, but he could not direct it towards the empty net. Liverpool fans are the ones making all of the noise at the moment, buoyed by what has been a decent showing from their side.A cross towards the back post is dealt with by Liverpool; a cross into the Madrid boss moments later is dealt with. Ramos with a real howler from the next attack, however, helping the ball behind when there was nobody in red around him.Madrid's best moment yet as they win back the ball and quickly get the ball forward. The angle was against him, but Ronaldo decided to take on the shot and sent it over Karius's crossbar. The Portuguese forward has yet to find his range!Real danger for the back-to-back winners, as the ball bounces around inside their box. Firmino could not get a shot away, but Milner and Salah did, both seeing their shots blocked away. Klopp will be delighted with the way this match is panning out.Better from the reigning champions, as they take back some control of the game. Possession has been with Los Blancos for the past couple of minutes, but Liverpool are more than happy with that - they may have a chance to counter.A shot is dragged wide of Karius's goal as Madrid finally managed to get out of their own final third. The Reds have undoubtedly been the better side in the opening 11 minutes of the contest, without getting away an attempt on goal.Liverpool have started this match brilliantly, really getting at Madrid's defenders. Salah so very nearly in behind once again, and from the next attack a knockout was almost pounced on by Alexander-Arnold - Navas read it well to race out.Varane has been a very busy boy early on, getting his head and feet to numerous balls into the box. Salah then won a free kick on the edge of the box, which is worked short to the Egyptian but well closed down before it could travel.Wijnaldum with a shot that is blocked away on the edge of the box. Liverpool have started very brightly - they usually do in Europe, blowing teams away and then holding on for victory. Will we see something similar in Kiev tonight?In a stark contrast in experience, Madrid have seven starters who have featured in their three most recent Euro triumphs; Liverpool do not have a single Champions League finalist in their ranks. A big interception from Varane prevents Salah from getting in behind early on.The time for talking is over! We are up and running in the 63rd European Cup final, with Real Madrid seeking a third-successive triumph against a Liverpool side aiming to win the trophy for a sixth time in their history. What a mouth-watering contest we are in store for in Kiev!