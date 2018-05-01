REAL MADRID SUBS: Casilla, Nacho, Bale, Casemiro, Theo, Mayoral, Ceballos









11 min GOAL! Real Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich (Karim Benzema)

3 min GOAL! Real Madrid 0-1 Bayern Munich (Joshua Kimmich)

Good evening and welcome tolive text coverage of the Champions League semi-final second leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu.The hosts come into this match in the driving seat courtesy of their 2-1 away win at the Allianz Arena last week, leaving Bayern needing to score at least twice to stand any chance of progressing this evening.However, Madrid's most recent Champions League home game saw them fall to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Juventus in the quarter-finals - a scoreline which would send Bayern through tonight.Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.Navas; Vazquez, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Kovacic, Asensio; Benzema, RonaldoUlreich; Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Alaba; Tolisso, Thiago, Rodriguez, Muller, Ribery; LewandowskiStarke, Wagner, Martinez, Rafinha, Mai, Rudy, DorschRonaldo has been fairly quiet so far, but he finally finds himself one on one here against Alaba. He ducks inside onto his left foot and gets a shot away, but Ulreich gets down sharply to turn it past the post.He gets some stick - and he hasn't been great this season - but this is an impressive record from Benzema...Bayern Munich are in control of this match. They are looking the more likely to score and have done since the first whistle, but they simply cannot afford to be wasteful as they were in the first leg. This Real Madrid defence will give away chances.More chances for Bayern, but somehow the ball stays out! Hummels strides forward from defence before sliding a ball through for Lewandowski, who drills his low strike too close to Navas when he should do better. The ball loops up and Muller keeps it alive by winning the header, but Rodriguez cannot keep his powerful volley down as he blasts it over an empty net from close range! It wasn't as easy a chance as it might sound, but he still will feel that he should have scored.Good play from Bayern as Ribery dances his way into the box before squeezing a low pass to Muller, who turns smartly before poking the ball towards goal, but it lacks the power to beat Navas. Kimmich was in space, but you cannot blame Muller for going for goal then as it was a crowded area.Important tracking from Thiago as he follows Asensio all the way back, despite failing with one earlier attempted tackle. Asensio then skips past another defender, but Thiago is able to nip in and mop up the danger.The resulting corner is played short and smartly to see Kroos reach the byline, and his low cross beats Ulreich but is cleared by a defender behind him.Marcelo has been so clinical in the Champions League knockout stages, but he wastes a really good chance here. Ronaldo slid the ball down the left side of the box for the unmarked Brazilian and he had teammates queuing up for the cross, but he took an unnecessary touch before and the chance goes begging!The flow of half-chances has just slowed for now, but it is still being played at a really good tempo and there could be a goal at any moment in this game. It is poised very nicely indeed.It is all Bayern at the moment as they keep Madrid pinned back in their own half. The hosts are having some real trouble defending crosses, and with Lewandowski in the box that spells real danger.Ribery slides a clever pass down the left channel for Muller, who decides against going for goal himself and instead pokes a low pass into the middle which Marcelo needs to clear. There are more goals in this one for sure.The first leg was sloppy and shambolic at times, but this match has started very well. Some of the defending is still leaving a lot to be desired, but that is making it a very entertaining spectacle for the neutrals!Bayern want a penalty as Lewandowski collects a pass from Tolisso before going down under the challenge of Ramos. Muller is adamant, but the referee waves the claims away.Quite a stat this one - and who knew Tottenham held the record in the first place!That goal hasn't really changed things for Bayern as they still need a second goal, although now it would only be enough to take them to extra time rather than straight through to the final. Both attacks are looking dangerous so far, though.Once again the ball breaks loose inside the Real Madrid box after they fail to deal with a cross from the left this time. Neither Lewandowski nor Muller can get a shot away, but that has happened a few times already tonight which will encourage the visitors.Bayern are straight back on the front foot after that goal as Lewandowski collects the ball inside the penalty area, but his low pass back inside is cut out and coolly dealt with by Ramos.We have a game on our hands tonight, folks! Benzema - back in the side after being dropped for the first leg - levels things up on the night and restores Madrid's one-goal aggregate advantage!It comes from the hosts' first real spell of possession in the Bayern half as Kovacic picks out a lovely diagonal ball to Marcelo, who instantly brings it under his spell. the cross is equally perfect to the back post, where Benzema is unmarked to plant his header into the back of the net.Not bad for a right-back...Some dodgy defending from Bayern as an underhit back-pass forces Ulreich out of his goal, and his clearance is not great either. Kroos collects the ball just inside the Bayern half with Ulreich a long way out of his goal, but he opts against the shot. Bring back Xabi Alonso!Madrid almost hit back quickly as Kroos plays a quick free kick down the right channel for Benzema, who finds himself in space. The Frenchman plays a low pass into the box, but Muller does enough to prevent Ronaldo getting a clean strike at goal.Bayern, of course, still need at least one more tonight, but that is about as good a start as they could have hoped for. They have come here to attack, and they have got their reward early on. How can Madrid respond?What a start for Bayern Munich! They break the deadlock after only three minutes to make things very interesting indeed!A cross into the box from Muller is not dealt with very well at all by Madrid and the ball drops at the feet of Kimmich, who sweeps home his finish to get his name on the scoresheet in both legs. Incredible start from Bayern - just what they would have wanted.Bayern make their first meaningful break down the left flank as Ribery and Alaba link up before the latter puts a low cross into the middle. It is too close to Navas, though, and he gathers it comfortably.Here we go, then! Real Madrid get us underway at the Bernabeu for this huge clash! Who can make it through to the Champions League final?