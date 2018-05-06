52 min GOAL! BARCELONA 2-1 REAL MADRID (LIONEL MESSI)





15 min GOAL! BARCELONA 1-1 REAL MADRID (CRISTIANO RONALDO)

11 min GOAL! BARCELONA 1-0 REAL MADRID (LUIS SUAREZ)

Welcome tolive text coverage of the La Liga meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou.Barca have already wrapped up the title and now have just four more games to tick off if they are to see out the campaign unbeaten.Madrid, meanwhile, are aiming to close the gap on Atletico Madrid in second and will move to within a point of their rivals with victory here.Follow all of the action from the 238th El Clasico showdown with our extensive updates below.: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Coutinho, L.Suarez, MessiCillessen, Paulinho, Dembele, Alcacer, Semedo, D.Suarez, VermaelenNavas; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, RonaldoCasilla, Vallejo, Theo, Lucas, Asensio, Kovacic, CeballosRakitic appeared to be fouled on the edge of the Madrid box but the referee was having none of it. Madrid not truly been able to make their man advantage count for much in the opening five minutes of the second half.Madrid without their star man for this second half, but they do have a man advantage. Marcelo steals the ball off a crowded out Andres Iniesta and charges towards the opposition box, only to send his shot high and wide from 18 yards.We are back up and running at Camp Nou, where both managers have made a change in personnel. Nelson Semedo was always likely to be introduced, taking over from Philippe Coutinho, while there is a big blow for Madrid as Ronaldo has been replaced by Asensio.Five yellow cards, a red card and a goal apiece - there may not be a great deal riding on this final El Clasico of the season other than pride, but it has certainly been a lively affair. Luis Suarez opened the scoring 10 minutes in, before Cristiano Ronaldo levelled things up.Well this match has been out of control for some time now. Bale somehow gets away with raking his boot down Umtiti's legs on the touchline. A minute later Sergi Roberto appeared to slap Marcelo following a shoulder-barge.More handbags here as Sergio Ramos and Luis Suarez have just come face-to-face. The referee decides to caution both players, as well as Lionel Messi, meaning that five players are now on yellows.A good chance for Lionel Messi goes begging due to the work of Keylor Navas, who got a hand to the ball before the Barca forward could cleanly round him. It has been an entertaining first half at Camp Nou, and there are still a few minutes to go.Seen plenty from Bale in a defensive sense this evening but not a lot in attack - clearly a tactic from Zidane. Has to be said, the Frenchman's ploy is working well at the moment because Madrid look the more likely to score the next goal.Madrid certainly not afraid to get crosses into the box, this time finding Cristiano Ronaldo. The forward had a lot to do, though, surrounded by opposition players and a fair way out, and his looped header ended on the roof of the net.Madrid are still the side probing away and looking the more likely to score in what is a complete contrast to the opening quarter of the match. Marcelo's latest whipped cross from the left is again overhit and Cristiano Ronaldo can only watch it sail over his head.If Barca were the better side for the first 20 minutes or so, Madrid have had the better of things since then. A cross into the box is slightly overhit and Cristiano Ronaldo is unable to get to it. Zidane will be delighted by his side's response.Jordi Alba can consider himself fortunate to still be on the field - he just grabbed Luka Modric by the neck. Can only assume that the referee did not have a clear view of that because the Barca defender escaped without even getting a yellow.Raphael Varane joins Nacho in the referee's book after fouling Luis Suarez. An evenly-balanced match over the past seven or eight minutes in the Catalan capital, and the scoreline reflects that.It is rare for Ronaldo to miss one chance in a game, never mind two in quick succession. The Portuguese gets in behind once again - I did warn that would happen a little earlier - but shoots right across the goal.Momentum is shifting here - Madrid now starting to see more of the ball, with Toni Kroos sending a shot over the bar. Cristiano Ronaldo then played through but Ter Stegen raced out and stopped the Portuguese from the one-on-one.Better from Madrid over the past couple of minutes, getting bodies high up the field. Marcelo's cross was initially cleared away, but once it came back in from the opposite side Cristiano Ronaldo got his head to it first and headed over.Valverde will be happy with his side's performance in the opening quarter of the match. They look composed on the ball and are probing away around the opposition box, with Jordi Alba smashing a volley over the crossbar from a difficult chance.The two Barca full-backs are having some joy high up the field. Barcelona have looked the more threatening side throughout, yet we are locked at 1-1 thanks to that Cristiano Ronaldo equaliser somewhat against the run of play.Ronaldo picked up an injury when scoring that goal and is still limping around a little. Just a couple of serious attempts on target at Camp Nou with nearly a quarter of the match played, and already we have a couple of goals.This fixture never disappoints, does it?! Barca have been on top throughout and had a penalty appeal turned down a couple of minutes ago, but all of a sudden it is tied at 1-1 here. Toni Kroos's cross was headed back across goal by Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo was not going to miss from two yards.Madrid's defenders unable to really deal with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi early on, being pulled one way and the other. Nacho clatters into Suarez and is the first player to be booked this evening, as Barca push on for a second goal.A killer finish from Luis Suarez to open the scoring at Camp Nou! Credit to Sergi Roberto, who got his head up down the right and sent in a perfect delivery for Suarez to volley past Keylor Navas from eight yards.A worrying sign for Barcelona, as Ronaldo was just played through in acres of space. The offside flag went up on this occasion - and that was the right call - but the home side cannot afford to drop that deep when Ronaldo is in the opposition side.The hosts certainly looking the brighter of the two sides, but Madrid have just put together a rare attack that saw Marc-Andre ter Stegen pluck Cristiano Ronaldo's ball out of the air, with Gareth Bale in a good position.First chance of the evening falls the way of Barca, with the ball being slipped through for Luis Suarez to get a shot away. A fine block from Raphael Varane eight yards out prevented the ball from reaching the target.Barcelona seeing a lot more of the ball in the opening stages, almost getting in behind through Alba but Nacho was up to the task. All 11 Madrid players are back behind the ball at the moment, trying to keep space to a minimum.We are up and running in this 238th El Clasico showdown, and the fourth of the 2017-18 campaign. Barcelona aiming to keep their unbeaten season going; Real Madrid need points to close the gap on Atletico Madrid.