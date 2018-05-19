23 min GOAL! CHELSEA 1-0 MANCHESTER UNITED (EDEN HAZARD, PENALTY)

Welcome tolive text coverage of the 2018 FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.Both teams have a chance to salvage their respective seasons this evening when facing off in the showpiece match for a third time, making this the joint-most played final fixture.The Blues arguably have more to lose, having missed out on a Champions League qualification spot, although finishing 19 points adrift of rivals Manchester City is hardly cause for celebration as far as the Red Devils are concerned.Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Alonso; Hazard; GiroudCaballero, Zappacosta, Chalobah, Barkley, Pedro, Willian, MorataDe Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Young; Matic, Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, SanchezRomero, Bailly, Darmian, Mata, McTominay, Lukaku, MartialLukaku and Martial remain on the bench for United, who have 42 minutes to find a goal. An collision early in the second half between Giroud and Jones leaves the latter with a knock, and Eric Bailly has now been sent out to warm-up.Chelsea, protecting a one-goal lead from the first half, get us back under way at Wembley Stadium. The Red Devils ended the first half pretty strongly, so can they use that to push on in the second half?Manchester United saved their best until last in that first half, creating half a chance for Marcus Rashford right before the referee blew for half time. Paul Pogba created it by charging through the opposition midfield and picking out Alexis Sanchez, but Rashford was unable to find the target when the ball eventually arrived at his feet inside the box.The closest United have come to finding a goal all evening, as Ashley Young's deep cross is met by the head of Phil Jones. The centre-back could not make the right contact when under pressure, though, missing the target entirely.Mourinho must surely be tempted to make a change at the break, or at the very least alter his system slightly. Moses blocks the run of Young to concede a free kick, but he avoided being shown a yellow card by referee Michael Oliver.Chelsea's turn to win a corner, De Gea's turn to deal with the danger. A first half of very few openings at either end; neither team willing to take too many risks. It is the Blues who will take a slender advantage into the break as things stand.Pogba wins United a corner as we enter the final five minutes of the first half, but it was cleared away at the near post by Fabregas. The next delivery was then collected by Courtois - all very predictable from the Red Devils' perspective.Chelsea have only really got at their opponents three or four times in this first half, yet on each occasion they have looked threatening - unlike United. Fabregas's through-ball was cut out, before Bakayoko was fouled by Sanchez. Fabregas sends a 22-yard free kick into the wall.United have now racked up four shots, none of which have come close to troubling Courtois. Chelsea looking comfortable since edging in front, happy to let their opponents see more of the ball. Not threatening enough from the Red Devils.It has been an incredibly scrappy game at Wembley Stadium, as many predicted it would be. Just the one real moment of quality so far, which saw Hazard sprint away from Jones and win his side a penalty, from which he converted.Right on cue, United get away a shot through Paul Pogba. It was lacking in quality, however, as the ball was dragged wide of Thibaut Courtois' target from around 20 yards out. The Red Devils seeing far more of the ball.The Red Devils still awaiting their first attempt of any note, with half an hour now played at Wembley Stadium. Chelsea, by comparison, have tested De Gea once through a Hazard drive and then converted a penalty a little later through the Belgian.Man United now having to show a little more urgency, having started this match in far too cautious a manner. A cross into the box is met by Pogba before being deflected behind for a corner kick which came to very little.Serious questions have to be asked of Jones's defending, as he was caught out by Hazard both in terms of positioning and then for pace. Blues boss Conte is furious that the centre-back was not shown a red card for the challenge.As calm as you like from Eden Hazard, brushing himself down to send David de Gea the wrong way from the penalty spot. It has been a match lacking in quality so far, but the build-up to that spot kick being awarded was brilliant from the Belgian.This is unbelievable from Eden Hazard! The Belgian's first touch to bring down a ball over the top allows him to run into the United box, and Phil Jones was only able to take the player and not the ball when lunging in for a last-ditch challenge.United refusing to take any risks, but Sanchez takes matters into his own hands by driving at the Chelsea defence. The Chilean again went tumbling, this time on the edge of the Chelsea box. No free kick, though that move offers encouragement.Having seen a replay of both those penalty appeals, referee Michael Oliver made the correct call - neither was worthy of a spot kick being awarded, even if Moses did have an arm on Sanchez while falling. A very tight match on our hands here.Half a shout for a Chelsea penalty, as Bakayoko went to ground under contact from midfield opponents Matic. Looked to be very little in it, however, with the France international seemingly tripping over his own feet. Up the other end, Michael Oliver told Sanchez to get up after falling to the ground.Lingard makes a good run off the ball, but Young instead stuck the ball up towards the back post and Courtois collected. The Red Devils look the side more in control of possession at the moment, though the only chance so far has fallen Chelsea's way.That was the first time that either side has had a chance to properly counter, and it so nearly provided us with the opening goal. De Gea was always expected to keep out Hazard's low shot at his near post, but it was still a decent save with his leg.An injection of pace from Lingard, only being halted by a tackle from Kante. A free kick from 10 yards inside their own half is played short to Young; the subsequent cross into the box was cleared and Chelsea countered. Hazard with plenty of room to run into, and his shot down low so nearly caught out De Gea at his front post - good save in the end.United seeing more of the ball at the moment, without really doing a great deal with it. No real sign of anyone making a run in behind so far, with the two teams continuing to settle into their rhythm in a game that neither dares lose.Many were expecting a 'tactical battle' today - i.e a low-scoring match! - and that is proving to be the case in the early stages. Neither team willing to really take any risks, instead keeping things simple for the time being.Sanchez seems to be playing in a central position, providing support for Rashford. Mourinho would have loved to have had Lukaku back up top this evening, but he has had a fortnight to prepare for this match without the Belgian striker, who will surely appear from the bench at some point.Herrera, an expert at man marking Hazard these days, trips Alonso 35 yards from goal to concede a free kick. Fabregas lofts the ball into the middle, but it was a rather poor delivery and De Gea had the simplest of catches to make.We are up and running at Wembley Stadium in the 137th FA Cup final. A real heavyweight tussle, this, between two sides desperate to pick up victory in order to somewhat salvage their respective campaigns.