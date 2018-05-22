Popular controversial blogger and media personality, Kemi Olunloyo is back in the news, for claiming that top blogger, Linda Ikeji isn’t pregnant but carrying a prosthetic baby bump.

Linda Ikeji who was said to have recently gotten engaged, announced her pregnancy some days ago on social media. While everyone was congratulating her, Kemi Olunloyo who recently got struck by lightning, who also complained of having mental and post-traumatic stress disorder, insisted that Linda Ikeji is wearing a prosthetic baby bump.





In her video, Kemi Olunloyo who spoke coherently said that Linda preaches celibacy and would therefore not have a child out of wedlock. She insisted that all these is publicity stunts. She added that like an American singer, Beyonce did some years back, Linda Ikeji is faking her pregnancy too.

The HNN blogger also took to her Instagram page to share a photo of pregnant Beyoncé and Linda Ikeji, then she wrote:

“@Beyonce or @officiallindaikeji





Who rocked the #prostheticbabybumpbest? #MADAMKOO went on YouTube today to tell people that Ikeji was neither engaged nor pregnant and this was a surrogate single woman frozen egg deal. Linda loves kids so she can buy her way thru one. She also said a friend of @lauraikeji confided in her that Linda cannot have kids. Seems like #Charlyboyconfirmed that. The activist said he encouraged Linda to just go get pregnant regardless of a husband something that contradicts her preaching to young ladies about celibacy. Some not so positive messages sent out there.”

See the video below:

In an old tweet of hers, Kemi spoke of how the blogger has no uterus.





“Sorry! Linda has made NOTHING! No blogger awards, no husband, no kids, no uterus & NO #MAMAs2016. IM HER BOSS! #BAM

“Someone whose sister Laura confided in a friend that she has no uterus to carry babies made fun of Mayowa Ahmed #RIP”



