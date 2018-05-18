Late Aisha Abimbola aka Omoge Campus buried (PHOTOS) 12:24 PM kalejaye abayomi 0 Entertainment A+ A- Print Email Late Nollywood actress, Aisha Abimbola aka Omoge Campus, was buried in Canada on Thursday. Her colleague in the industry, Lola Alao shared photos from the burial ceremony on her Instagram page. Abimbola was buried according to Islamic rites at 2:30 p.m Canadian time, which is 8:30 p.m Nigerian time on Thursday. Share to:
