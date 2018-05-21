Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is not vindictive on the fight against corruption but determined to recover all looted funds by former and present government officials.

Governor Lalong noted that his administration would continue to support President Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade.





He said that the prison had been prepared and equipped for corrupt politicians including him, if found guilty at the end of his tenure.





The governor disclosed this, at the weekend, shortly after Hon. Latep Dabang was returned as chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Plateau State and other executive members of the party.





He stressed that no corrupt politician should be pardoned until all funds looted are recovered and made available for public use.





Said he, “It took me time to react on what is going on in the Plateau, some people are saying the President is vindictive on the fight against corruption when he said some people should go an answer the allegations raised against them. Is Mr. President vindictive when he asked some people to go and answer for their crime? Certainly No.





“It is a usual thing in Plateau state. I said I have prepared, and people have been going to that place called prison, I am also going to make the place more befitting if I am also found guilty at the end of my administration, I will go there. I want us to continue to pray for Mr. President for good health; nobody is perfect, we all know that, so that when we see our imperfection, we should pray to Almighty God to help us to correct them.”





Senator Representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly, Sen. Joshua Dariye, said he was in the PDP to win election and return to the Ruling All Progressive Congress.





He advised the APC within and outside the state to remain courageous in the fight to retain power beyond 2019, saying the opposition PDP is also working to return to power.





He urged Nigerians to obtain their PVCs and vote for President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 general elections elections to end insecurity, corruption and other form of criminality that has ravaged the nation.





Hon. Dabang, on behalf of all the State Executive members of the APC who were reelected for another tenure of four years unopposed, pledged their commitment to the party’s progress.