The management of a popular night club, Club 57, on Monday faulted the claim of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that it raided the club and arrested suspected Internet fraudsters, popularly known asThe EFCC officials were said to have invaded the club located on Awolowo Way, Ikoyi, Lagos, in search of Yahoo boys, allegedly causing some of the suspects to escape, abandoning their exotic cars.The commission had confirmed the raid in a Facebook post on its official page, saying it acted on an intelligence report on the activities of Yahoo boys at the club.It said, “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Lagos Zonal Office, in the early hours of Friday, May 11, 2018, arrested over 12 suspected Internet fraudsters in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.“The EFCC operatives stormed the popular Club 57 on Awolowo Way, Ikoyi, where the suspected Yahoo boys were rounded up following intelligence report.“However, a total of 10 cars were recovered from the suspects during the raid that lasted about three hours.”But the management of the club in a statement on Monday said operatives of the EFCC did not arrest anyone inside the club.“With respect to the incidence, Club 57 will like to categorically state that no official of the EFCC or security personnel entered into the club to arrest any of our customers on Thursday, May 10, 2018, or indeed at any other time,” the statement read in part.