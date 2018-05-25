Section 1 of the reviewed N134.8 billion Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will include two toll gates, underpasses and flyovers, the Federal Controller in the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Adedamola Kuti, has said.Kuti spoke yesterday in Lagos at the project site during an inspection by the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing II, Hassan Zarma.He listed the reviewed infrastructure as: four underpasses, two flyovers, an interchange to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and toll gate plazas.The controller said the original contract will be completed this year.The project started in 2013 with an extended completion date of July.According to him, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently approved augmentation of the contract to N134.8 billion, from N70.7 billion.Kuti said: “The augmentation came up as a result of the additional works included in the project. When the original contract was conceived, so many other considerations were not included in the project.“So, with the augmentation, government also extended the completion date to 48 months.”Kuti said: “The 11.6 kilometres on both bounds have been substantially completed. We have also completed another six kilometres on both lanes, aside from a four-kilometre bridge.“People used to sleep on this road in recent years, but it’s no longer the case. The contractor has just moved to site.”FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestLinkedInWhatsApp