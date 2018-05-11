Antonio Ayodele, the General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, on Thursday rated Alimosho as the highest noise pollution local government area in the state in 2017.

Ayodele made the remark at the 3rd Annual Stakeholders Interactive Session on Noise Pollution Control in Lagos State, organised by the agency.





The general manager said coming after Alimosho were Shomolu, Surulere, Lagos Mainland, Ikeja, Kosofe, Ikorodu, Eti-Osa, Agege and Mushin, among others.





He said there had been an increase in noise pollution from both indoor and outdoor activities of hotels, bars, clubs, lounges, pubs and event centres in recent times.





He said: “Going back memory lane in 2014, noise pollution complaints emanating from industrial facilities were merely 19 in number; religious houses recorded a total of 183, and residential houses had 221, making a total of 423.





“Little did we know that residents are merely tolerating environmental infractions exposed to them by their neighbours, majority being noise pollution.





“This significant increase in 2015 to 955 resulted in 125.8 per cent increment in one year, thereby complementing the series of enlightenment campaigns of the agency.





“In 2016 and 2017, the local government areas with the highest noise complaints were Agege and Alimosho respectively.





“Record sellers on the streets of Lagos have continued to disturb other users of the environment, causing deleterious health effects to them, due to long term exposure.





“The telephone vendors, who tend to generate noise pollution during activities of products, have been closely monitored and guided by the operational guidelines of the agency.”





He said there had been increase in nightlife activities, especially the once quiet Lekki, Ikoyi and Victoria Island areas of Lagos State.





Ayodele said there had been proliferation of religious houses in residential areas and power outage, that played the lead to increased use of noisy generators, among others.