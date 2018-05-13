A member of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos was reportedly shot dead yesterday after the election had ended.According to reports last night, the member, identified as Nurudeen Olanose, was “allegedly shot at Central School, Dopemu, during a fracas that ensued after voting had ended yesterday.”Sources said two others members suffered injuries, even as a report said they are in critical condition.Meanwhile, nine people have been arrested and taken to Area G Police Division in Agege, according to a source.NAN report quoted the Police in Lagos as saying yesterday that three persons had been arrested over their alleged involvement in the killing of one man during the APC LG congress in Agege.The spokesman of the command, SP Chike Oti, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).He, however, did not mention the names of the victim and suspects.Oti said that the suspects had been taken to the State CID, Panti for interrogation.He said that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects and victim were not accredited for the election.“We confirmed that one person was killed on Saturday at Central Primary School, Oniwaya Agege.“Three persons allegedly involved in the killing have been arrested.“The suspects have been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for interrogations.“The victim was killed outside the venue of the APC ward election.“The victims and those arrested had nothing to do with the election as they were not accredited,” Oti said.An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, had earlier told NAN that there was crisis at the Agege venue of the congress after reading of list of delegates allegedly favoured one camp and marginalised another.He said there was shooting from inside the venue and a bullet hit a man at the gate of Central Primary School, Oniwaya, Agege.Meanwhile, the chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Julius Oloro, has said that those who have held office for more than two terms were unanimously disqualified from the All Progressive Congress (APC) council congress.He said the development led to the peaceful conduct of the congress at the Ojodu LCDA.He said the leadership of the party had instructed that the youth should be given the chance to seek elective offices in the coming election.According to him, Ojodu LCDA adhere to the instruction made by the party hierarchy, noting that party chieftains want fresh but experienced party men to take over from the old guards.“That is why we did not witness rancour in the council during the ward and council congresses. After so many years of one issue or the other, we decided to unify to endorse the candidates put forward for the election.”