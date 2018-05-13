The Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris has said that there was never a time he turned down the invitation of the Senate.Speaking in Kano on Saturday on a local Radio Station, Idris affirmed that he has never at any time refused to honour the invitation of the Senate, because he holds them in high esteem.The IGP said the invitation of the Senate according to the letter sent to him was on Senator Dino Melaye’s case which is before a court and discussing such will amount to prejudice and contempt.He said he has no cause to refuse to answer the call of the Senate if the issue has to do with national interest and issue.He explained that since assumption of office in June 2016, he has appeared 10 times before the Senate on different issues of national importance, noting that he holds the lawmakers in high esteem.“The recent claim by the Senate that the reason for inviting me is to brief them on the recent killings in some part of the country could be an afterthought which can be seen from the headings of their invitation letters,” the IGP stated.The senate at plenary recently declared the IGP an enemy of democracy and unfit to hold any public office within and outside the country for failing to honour its invitation thriceSpeaking on the spate of killings in the country,Idris said that new area commands have been created in some volatile environments with the deployment of additional Policemen to Zamfara,Birnin Gwari in Kaduna, Benue and Taraba States.He also said the mop up exercise of prohibited arms and weapons across the country has led to the recovery of over 5000 prohibited arms from wrong hands .According to him, it is a continuous operation as those in possession of such arms will be prosecuted after the expiration of the window created for voluntary submission of illegal weapons.