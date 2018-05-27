Popular singer, Daniel Anidugbe, formerly known as Kiss Daniel, has changed his name to Kizz Daniel. The singer made this known in an Instagram post during the week. He had put up a picture of the new name with the caption, “Moving forward. Call me Kizz Daniel.”Shortly after Daniel made the post, several blogs reported that with the move, the singer was now free of all obligations to his former label, G-Worldwide Entertainment.However, in a chat with newsmen, Daniel’s former manager, Louiza Williams, stated that the singer’s recent action had no effect on the court case.“I actually did not know that he had changed his name until you told me. However, there is no big deal about that; it has nothing to do with the case,” said the musician’s ex-manager.“The next court date is June 26. It is not true that the case has been settled; so, I don’t know where all those reports came from. If there was anything like that, I would be aware of it. Though Kizz Daniel doesn’t come to court personally, his lawyers appear on his behalf and I am sure they pass relevant information across to him accordingly. The court ruled that both parties should maintain the status quo, but Kizz Daniel is doing what is best known to him, which is contrary to what the court ordered.”On what move G-Worldwide is considering, Williams said, “The company definitely has a plan but I cannot reveal anything for now.”