Senator Shehu Sani on Monday declared the herdsmen and bandits killing in Northern Nigeria a terrorist group.The Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district made this known via his Twitter handle, as he reacted to the killings that took place in Birnin Gwari on Sunday.He said the people perpetuating the killings in the North are terrorists, except if the truth was not being told.See his tweets below:Herdsmen who commit massacre in Benue and Taraba and ‘Bandits’ who commit massacre in Zamfara and Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state ,are nothing but terrorists;except if we want to call a spade a pestle or a spoon— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 7, 2018The indifference of the ruling political establishment to end the ceaseless violence & killings in the country is based on the fact that the victims are the poor and the peasants in rural areas.— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 7, 2018I will support the President on the floor of the senate to fund and equip the DSS,Police and Civil Defence, as he did to the Military so that we can bring an end to all the excuses now ‘produced daily in an industrial-scale.’— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 7, 2018