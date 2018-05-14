A suspected kidnapper, who was part of a ring that abducted a four year old boy, Abdullahi Bello, from his father’s house in Birnin Gwari has been nabbed.The suspect was nabbed by security agents as he went to pick the N500,000 ransom money they demanded to release the boy.A source said the abductors came to the house of the boy’s father, Alhaji Bello, a prominent businessman in the area, in the afternoon of Saturday and took the boy on a motorcycle and ran away.He said the boy was playing in front of the house and the suspect came on a motorcycle and offered the boy a bottle of soya milk and from there took the boy on the motorcycle and left.He said about two hours later, the kidnappers called the boy’s father to demand for N5 million and after much negotiations, agreed to take N500,000.The source, who lives close to the Bellos, said the father of the boy, said the kidnapper was nabbed at the spot where they ransom money was to be dropped.The suspect, it was learnt, confessed to abducting the boy and directed them to another abandoned building where he had kept the boy.The boy has since reunited with his family and is hale and hearty, our correspondent learnt.The police public relations officer in Kaduna State, ASP Mukhtar Hussaini Aliyu, when contacted, said he will crosscheck with the division at Birnin Gwari before he can comment.