Alfred Mutua, a governor in Kenya, fell off a bridge while taking a selfie alongside Joash Maangi, his deputy.





According to Capital News, a Kenyan publication, both men who ended in a river were pulled out and taken to Ogembo Hospital in Kisii county.





The newspaper said the incident happened a few hours after the governor was lambasted for “county-trotting while a bridge in his backyard, developed cracks”.





Although STAR, another Kenyan publication, quoted reports on Mutua and his deputy bending to check the depth of the bridge when the incident took place, Capital News said one of its correspondents witnessed them taking a selfie on the bridge when they fell over.





Kisii communication director Maseme Machuka was quoted as saying the bridge was weak.





“The governor and DG were unhurt in the incident and they went on to address residents before going for lunch,” Machuka was quoted to have said.





He added that two journalists who sustained minor injuries were taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.