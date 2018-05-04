Senator Shehu Sani on Friday reacted to the statement made by American rapper that 400 years of slavery experienced by the Black race in America was a choice.The senator took to his Twitter handle to issue an invitation to the rapper to visit the slavery monuments that are in some West African countries. He added that West’s statement could be synonymous with him defecating on the graves of the victims of slavery.He wrote; If @kanyewest thinks Slavery was a choice, we will offer him a free ticket & tour guide to visit slave routes and camps in Badagry Lagos, Ouida, Benin Republic, Ghana & Goree Island in Senegal to ‘experience the choices in chains’.Kanye defecated on the graves of victims.”See his tweet below:If @kanyewest thinks Slavery was a choice,we will offer him a free ticket & tour guide to visit slave routes and camps in Badagry Lagos,Ouida Benin Republic,Ghana & Goree Island in Senegal to ‘experience the choices in chains’.Kanye defecated on the graves of [email protected] @AP— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 4, 2018Kanye had on Tuesday at the TMZ’s headquarters during an interview said: “When you hear about slavery for 400 years … For 400 years? That sounds like a choice.”This comment didn’t go down well with so many people, who have been sharing their opinion to the contrary.