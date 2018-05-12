Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has made it known that having a credible electoral process was more important than his party, the All Progressives Congress’ victory in the same poll.The governor said this on Saturday after casting his vote in the local government elections going on in the state.He noted that credible poll was more important than the victory of the APC, even as he expressed delight over the impressive and peaceful turn-out of residents for the election.El-Rufai said that he does not care whether his party wins or loses at the local government election as long as it was credible, free and fair.El-Rufai said although there were initial hiccups with the electronic voting machine, the problems have been resolved.The governor, accompanied by some state executives, arrived at his polling unit at 12:47 p.m and went straight for accreditation and then patiently join the queue with other voters. He cast his vote at exactly 1:09 p.m.