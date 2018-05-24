The Chairman of Yorro Local Government council in Taraba state, Hon. Joseph Sonweri, has, Thursday, confirmed killing of six people in a fresh clash between herders and farmers in the local government.Hon. Sonweri said though the cause of the crisis was still not clear, but that security agencies were on the trail of the boy allegedly said to have caused the clash.“I can’t tell you exactly what happened now, because we are still trailing the boy that was said to have led the attack. He is on the run and his family has deserted their house.“We spoke to him early in the morning but his line is off now so we are trailing him. Until we get him or any of his accomplices, then we can know exactly what happened,” he said.He however said the situation in the area was calm as security agents had been deployed to maintain peace.Also speaking, the Chief of Yorro community, Chief Ado Adamu Mazan, who condemned the killings told our correspondent during a phone interview that he has forwarded their complaints to the Commissioner of Police for necessary action.“It was just a little misunderstanding between herdsmen and farmers in one of the villages. We were told that some Fulani herders strayed into a farm belonging to a native, leading to the clash.“We have since forwarded our complaint to the Commissioner of Police in Jalingo and has responded promptly by sending security to the area.” he said.The traditional ruler called on the people of the area to tolerate one another in the interest of peace and development.