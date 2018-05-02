The Osun Internal Revenue Service (OIRS) has sealed the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, over unremitted taxes and development levy.
The university is said to be owing the state government a total of N1.8 billion under the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) policy.
Officials of the Osun State Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday stormed the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and sealed the main gate and the administrative block over a tax debt of N1.8 billion.
Our correspondent gathered the officials of the revenue agency, together with heavily armed security operatives, stormed the university and sealed the institution after getting an order of the court to do so.
The main gate of the institution was sealed by the revenue service on Wednesday morning.
One of the OAU officials told our correspondent on the telephone that the officials came with policemen and members of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and shut down the main gate before going ahead to seal other places.
He said the closure of the main gate led to agitation from staff and others who had business to transact on the campus.
He said, “Officials of Osun State revenue agency sealed our main gate, the secretariat and other places this morning. They came together with armed policemen and NSCDC officials.
“They closed the main gate but some of the staff, commercial bus drivers and business operators especially food vendors and others became agitated and this led to a serious crisis. The gate was eventually opened but other places remain closed.”
More to follow…
