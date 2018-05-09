Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), has failed to appear before the senate for the third time.





Idris was on Wednesday expected to appear before the senate over the growing security concerns in the country and the case of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west.





The first time the IGP was invited to appear before the lawmakers, he accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to Bauchi state.





The second time he was expected to show up at the senate, he went to Birin Gwari, Kaduna state, on a working visit.





More to follow…