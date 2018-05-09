 JUST IN: IGP shuns senate invitation for the third time | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » JUST IN: IGP shuns senate invitation for the third time

12:29 PM 0
A+ A-

Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), has failed to appear before the senate for the third time.


Idris was on Wednesday expected to appear before the senate over the growing security concerns in the country and the case of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west.

The first time the IGP was invited to appear before the lawmakers, he accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to Bauchi state.

The second time he was expected to show up at the senate, he went to Birin Gwari, Kaduna state, on a working visit.

More to follow…

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top