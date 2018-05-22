President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with a delegation from the senate over the allegations Senate President Bukola Saraki levelled against Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of the police.





The meeting is holding inside the president’s office at Aso Rock.





Last week, Saraki told his colleagues that he had been informed of the plot of Idris to set him up.





The nation’s number three citizen said Abdulfatah Ahmed, governor of Kwara, briefed him that the IGP had ordered the transfer of some murder suspects in Kwara to Abuja.





Saraki alleged that the plot was to make the suspects implicate him in their statement.





Consequently, the senate set up a committee to discus with Buhari.





The committee chaired by Saraki has Ahmad Lawan, senate leader; Olusola Adeyeye, chief whip; Godswill Akpabio, minority leader; Danjuma Goje; a senator from Gombe; Oluremi Tinubu from Lagos, among others as members.



