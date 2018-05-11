President Muhammadu Buhari has departed the United Kingdom for Nigeria, according to the UK chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a series of tweets on Friday afternoon, APC UK said the president’s aircraft departed the London Stansted Airport at 12:33pm.

The president left Nigeria on May 8 for a four-day medical check-up in London.





APC UK tweeted that some of its members paid the president a visit shortly before he left UK.





“@APCUKingdom farewell visit to @NGRPresident @MBuhari before departure this afternoon,” the chapter had tweeted.





“We wish @NGRPresident @MBuhari and presidential team a safe flight back to 🇳🇬.





🇳🇬Air force one departed #Stansted at exactly 12:33hrs for 🇳🇬.”





If the information is valid, Buhari would arrive a day ahead of the time Garba Shehu, his spokesman, said he would return.