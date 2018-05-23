Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his comments against ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.





Omokri described Buhari as an “ignoramus” over claims that his administration was still paying Obasanjo’s debt.





Recall that Buhari had on Tuesday wondered what Obasanjo achieved after spending huge amount on power.





Reacting to Buhari’s claim, the US-based Pastor insisted that Obasanjo paid off Nigeria’s debt, adding that the former President never spent $16bn on power.





He wrote: “Buhari is an ungrateful ignoramus for saying he is paying Obasanjo’s debt. Obasanjo did not spend $16 billion on power.





“Obasanjo actually paid ALL our foreign debt and left a total reserve of $67 billion. It‘s Buhari who has borrowed more in 3 years than PDP borrowed in 16 years.





“What type of anti corruption crusader chooses Abacha, a proven thief, who was also a blood thirsty buffoon, as his mentor?





“When I schooled in England, my university had a module on Abacha’s thievery. This is the man Buhari aspires to be? The man who exiled Tinubu and NADECO.”