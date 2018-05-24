The immediate past Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau North, Jonah Jang, said he holds no grudge against those behind his trivails, following his detention in EFCC and his incarceration in Jos prison for over two weeks.

Jang disclosed this while speaking with journalists after he was granted bail by a Jos High Court earlier on Thursday.





He said, “For over a week, I was kept in detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), deprived of the inalienable right to personal freedom and association.





“If the laws of our country are still potent under the current circumstances, my detention constitutes a gross abuse of the fundamental rights guaranteed me as a law-abiding citizen as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.





“Where the constitution provides for an accused person to be charged to court within one day, I was held by the EFCC for over a week in flagrant disregard to the letters and spirit of the supreme document which legitimizes the very existence of our country.





“My lawyers have instituted a case at the FCT High Court and I shall pursue it to its logical conclusions,” he stressed.





According to him, “As a believer in Jesus Christ, I count it all joy to be found worthy of these trials and tribulations. I am aware of my fallibility as a mortal, but it has been a rare privilege by all standards of estimation, to be granted the opportunity to share the gospel of our Lord and Saviour to many souls I met in captivity. It was a remarkable experience to fellowship with brethren in that kind of condition.





“As Governor of Plateau State in the 8 years entrusted to me, my preoccupation was the welfare, wellbeing, and security of the people.





“My work was dedicated to opening new frontiers and elevating our state and people to a status commensurate with the expectations of a world which has changed tremendously. A testament of that can be easily identified in all 17 Local Government Areas of the State, and other strategic areas within the governance landscape.





The former Governor maintained that, “The burden I carry in my heart is not of grudges against those against me, but of gratitude for those who have endured difficult conditions to stand with me through this ordeal. I am convinced beyond doubts that your labour of love shall not be in vain.





“May God bless you for remembering me in my hour of distress”, he stressed.