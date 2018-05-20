The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Sunday said that it had set May 26 for a rescheduled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations for more than 12,000 candidates across the country.The Board’s Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.According to Benjamin, more than 12,000 candidates are expected to sit for the mop up examinations in a few of its centres across the country.This category of candidates, he explained, are those whose biometrics were not captured during the initial period of the UTME in March.SEE ALSO: Teenage cultists threaten peace, dare the law at public secondary schoolsHe said: ““It would also include those who are yet to see their results since the end of the examinations in March till date and have not been involved in any form of malpractice.“It will also include those who were unable to print out their e-slip before the earlier examinations and those whose centres were cancelled for suspected malpractices.’’According to him, “There are centres that were cancelled because of suspicious activities but the board was unable to identify the actual culprits.However, he said that those who were involved and caught in illicit acts and centres where a case of malpractice had been established against them would not partake in the rescheduled examinations.He advised candidates who might have fallen into any of the categories to print their e-slips from Monday, May 21.NAN recalls the board had earlier promised to reschedule the examinations for some candidates whose cases were exceptional, adding that candidates, who fall under such categories would be contacted before then. \(NAN)