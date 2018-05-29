The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, on Tuesday, announced that the Direct Entry application, which began in December 2017, would close on June 4.The Board’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the announcement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, in Abuja.According to Benjamin, over 140, 000 candidates have so far obtained the forms online.He said that the closure became necessary in order to avail the board to plan ahead for the 2018 admission process into various institutions.“With the policy meeting coming up on June 26, which involves the Minister of Education and all stakeholders in the sector, the 2018 admission guidelines would be discussed and approved for the board.“This includes both for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and DE.“Therefore, candidates who are still interested and want to apply for the DE should use the window period of seven days to apply, as no extension of date will be granted.”