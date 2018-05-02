Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said it is better to owe workers than to sack them.





Fayose, writing on his verified Twitter page on Wednesday morning, urged labour leaders to put the FG on its toes, by asking questions on how Nigeria’s funds are spent.





He wrote: “To me, it is still better to owe salaries and be making efforts to pay as we have been doing than to sack workers as being witnessed in some APC States.





“I call on labour leaders to put the FG on its toes, by asking questions on how funds belonging to the country are being spent. Without doing that, states may continue to find it difficult to meet their expectations.





“For instance, this year’s benchmark for FG budget is $42 but oil now goes for over $70 per barrel and instead of paying all the revenues to the Federation Account, FG still operates an Excess Crude Account contrary to the judgment of the Supreme Court.”





Fayose, on May 1, announced the promotion of 37,100 workers covering promotion arrears in the civil service between 2015 to 2017.