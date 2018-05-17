Buffon, 40, captained Juventus to a seventh straight Serie A title and fourth consecutive Italian Cup triumph this season.
“To end this adventure with two new victories was important,” the Italian told a press conference at the Allianz Stadium.
“Saturday will be my final match with Juventus.”
The former Parma goalkeeper will make his 640th and final Serie A appearance for Juventus against Verona in Turin.
Buffon holds the record for going 974 minutes in Serie A football without conceding a goal and has kept 300 clean sheets in 655 competitive club matches.
Italy’s most capped player with 176, Buffon could make his international farewell on June 4 in a friendly against the Netherlands.
