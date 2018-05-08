The Senate has referred the report of the invasion of the Senate by some hoodlums who went away with its mace during plenary on Wednesday, April 18 to the Senator Samuel Anyanwu, PDP, Imo East led Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to fine tune it and report back to the upper chamber at plenary.Disclosing this Tuesday during Plenary, Senate President Bukola Saraki said that Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, APC Kebbi North led Committee to probe the matter, has done its work, but the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions would now critically look at the work and report back to the Senate.It will be recalled that Senate President Bukola had on April 25, set up an Investigative panel which is chaired by the deputy leader of the senate, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC Kebbi North), to carry out a holistic probe into the invasion.Other members of the Committee the Senate are Senators David Umaru (APC Niger East), Gbolahan Dada (APC Ogun West), Shehu Sani (APC Kaduna Central), Sam Anyanwu (PDP Imo East), Rose Oko (PDP Cross River North) and Usman Bayero Nafada (APC Gombe North).Also recall that Saraki had on Tuesday last week after about three hours closed door session in Abuja said that the joint committee is being constituted by the Senate and the House of Representatives to probe the invasion and come up with recommendations that will ensure that such security breaches do not reoccur in both chambers of the National Assembly.Saraki had said, “we resolved on the constitution of the joint committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives to investigate the incidence of April 18 to look at the factors leading to it.“And also make recommendations to ensure it does not happen again in any of the two chambers”.Saraki also disclosed that security arrangement in the National Assembly would be strengthened for the safety of lives and property following the ugly incident and appealed for the cooperation of members of the public.“I need to call on the cooperation of all members of the public to please cooperate with us in this area that we have to definitely tighten the movement in the National Assembly.“Clearly, there are some loopholes that we have to tighten and in doing that we seek your cooperation”, he said.The Senate President further said, “We have also directed our security agencies, head of services and the Inspector General of Police to look at how to strengthen the security of the National Assembly to ensure that this kind of security lapses never occur again”.“As we keep on saying, this institution or the legislature is the true representation of democracy; as long as we defend this legislature, you defend the democracy in this country, I thank all of you for the call to duty”.