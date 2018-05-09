A former Governor of Abia, Dr Orji Kalu, on Wednesday said Nigeria was now being respected by the international community due to the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari and his efforts to re-position the country.Kalu, who made the assertion while speaking with newsmen in Lagos, described Buhari’s recent visit to the United States of America as a success.He noted that Buhari was invited to the US by President Donald Trump only few weeks after the Nigerian leader met with the British Prime Minister, Theresa May.Kalu said:”It is only showing the position and confidence the world powers are reposing on Buhari and that shows that the door is opened.“Some other presidents needed state visits to the US but they didn’t get it. A matter of less than three years, Buhari is being given red carpet in the White House.“So, we are very proud that our image is changing and everybody is respecting Nigeria. The world powers have confidence in what he is doing for us.”The APC chieftain also noted that the Buhari-led government was working assiduously toward stabilising the economy and ensuring that Nigerians were feeling positive impact of its programmes and policies.The ex-governor advised Nigerian youths to continue to put in the hard work needed to develop the country to the desire level.On the spate of insecurity in the country, Kalu urged the state governors to live up to their responsibility of being the chief security officers of their respective domains.According to him, it is wrong for people to blame Buhari or Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo for security challenges across different parts of the country.He also debunked the claim that the governors were not in control of the security apparatus, adding that they were being economical with the truth.Kalu said:” The recipe is for the governors to stand up. I have been a governor before. They should use the security votes they have to fight against insecurity.“As a state governor, I summoned the Commissioner of Police, I summoned the Brigade Commander at any time of the day and they must come for us to discuss security issues.“I get angry when people keep blaming Buhari for everything. Look at Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, he is not calling anybody for anything. He is a good governor.“Those governors who are complaining should do their job. They should put the security funds where they are supposed to be.”