The Senate will on Wednesday (today) grill the security and service chiefs in the country over the rising spate of insecurity.Shortly before the session was adjourned on Tuesday, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, urged senators to prepare for the briefing on Wednesday.Wednesday session is usually aired live on the Nigerian Television Authority.Saraki said, “Let me remind you that tomorrow, we are expecting all the service chiefs and heads of security agencies following our resolution of last week…for 11 am. Please ensure attendance. All service chiefs and heads of all the security agencies. That includes the DSS, IG and others.”The upper chamber of the National Assembly had last Wednesday resolved that the Nigerian Police, Department of State Services and the Nigerian military brief it this week on the security situation in the country.The resolution was made based on a point of order raised by Senator Shehu Sani at the day’s plenary to report the killings in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State to the Senate.Saraki, in his ruling, had decried the continued killings of Nigerians across the country, asking the security agencies to brief the lawmakers on their efforts to check the killers.