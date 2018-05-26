Chairman of Innoson Motors, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, who was declared wanted by the order of an Ikeja High Court, Lagos has filed a motion for stay of execution of the order.It will be recalled that Justice Mojisola Dada of Ikeja High Court declared Chief Innocent Chukwuma wanted for failing to appear before the court on May 24 2018.Founder and chairman of Nigeria’s automobile company, Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma.However, in a motion filed by his counsel, Professor J N Mbadugha, Chief Chukwuma is praying for an order staying the execution of the order granted on May 24 2018 declaring him wanted pending the determination of his appeal against the order.A statement issued yesterday by Head, Corporate Communications, Innoson Group, Cornel Osigwe said “Chief Chukwuma has expressly stated that he is not afraid of arraignment but must be arraigned through due process of the law.“It must be noted that Chief Chukwuma failed to appear before the court because he had challenged the jurisdiction of the Lagos State High Court to hear the forgery charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at the Court of Appeal Lagos Division on ground of, inter alia, the charge is an abuse of process.“A similar charge on the same subject matter, transactions and issues is ongoing at the Federal High Court Lagos Division between the same parties, in charge No: FHC/l/565c/2015. The last hearing of the charge at the Federal High Court was this month, May 22nd 2018”.