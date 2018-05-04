 INEC reveals actual amount spent on Dino Melaye’s recall | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » INEC reveals actual amount spent on Dino Melaye’s recall

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Friday said only N100m was spent on the failed attempt to recall Kogi-West lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye.


The INEC chairman disclosed this while responding to questions posed to him at a press conference in Abuja on Friday.

Yakubu said the figure was nowhere near the N100bn being bandied by the Peoples Democratic Party.

” A recall exercise is just like conducting a Senatorial election, adding that Kogi-West which Melaye represents, has 552 polling units and seven local governments.

“Ad hoc staff were deployed in all the polling units.” Yakubu added.

