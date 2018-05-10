Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has reiterated the commitment of Federal Government to encourage private power developers to invest in generation and distribution of power to the public.The minister who spoke while answering questions from newsmen during his two-day working visit to Jigawa State said: “Any interested individual or company can set up power generation from 2MWt downwards and sell same to the public without requesting for any licence.“We are encouraging people to set up small power generation plant and sell according to their capacity, and not necessarily going for a big project that require huge amount of money and expertise.”Explaining the delay in the take off of private solar power generation projects, particularly those who want to invest in Jigawa State, the minister informed that the investors insisted on selling the power to government but the guidelines and the cost they proposed were not attainable.He said: “But we are still negotiating with them and as soon as we reach a level ground, the investors will commence work at their proposed site.”The minister also commended Jigawa State for allocating 2,000 hectares of land for the establishment of Federal Government solar power project.