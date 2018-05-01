The governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has announced automatic promotion for all workers in the state civil service, with the exception of those who are newly employed.He also promised that because of the fondness he had for the workers, he could also approve sleeping allowance for them.Okorocha announced the automatic promotion in his address at the 2018 Workers’ Day celebration, which held on Tuesday at Heroes Square in Owerri.This is even as low turnout marred the celebration, as many workers stayed away from the event.Addressing the workers, the governor said, “I have therefore approved an automatic promotion for all workers of Imo State.“This automatic promotion means that if you are in Grade Level Eight, you are now in Grade Level Nine.“This is because since I became governor seven years ago, you have not been promoted.“Without you, the activities of government would be crippled. You are the engine room behind all our successes.“I thank you for your patience. You are so dear to me. I can even approve sleeping allowance for you.”Okorocha said his administration would abide by whatever decision is reached between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Labour Congress concerning the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.The governor said that his administration had approved new salary structure for the workers, though he did not provide the details.An address read by Paul Akalazu, state chairman, Trade Union Congress, on behalf of Organised Labour in the state, urged the state government to immediately commence payment of 100 percent salaries for all workers.“We call on the governor to direct the immediate restoration of 100 percent salary payment to all categories of workers as an appreciation of the sacrifices made by the workers during the economic recession.”The organised labour urged the Okorocha led administration to clear all pension arrears and gratuities of the state’s senior citizens.