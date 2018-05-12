President Muhammadu Buhari has returned from his medical trip to the United Kingdom.





Buhari came into the country a day earlier than scheduled. Garba Shehu, his spokesman, had said the president would be back on Saturday.





Addressing reporters after his plane touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Buhari said: “I just went for further medical checkup. I am now okay. Thank you.”





Muhammad Bello, minister of federal capital territory, and a representative of Ibrahim Idris, the inspector-general of police, were at the airport to receive him.





Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to the president, was among other government officials that received him.



