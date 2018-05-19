 I’m not running for Lagos governorship - Otedola | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » I’m not running for Lagos governorship - Otedola

12:49 AM 0
A+ A-


Billionaire Femi Otedola early Friday debunked claims that he wants to run for the governorship seat of Lagos State.


Rumours went rife that the oil magnate wanted Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s job when he posted a video of himself boarding the popular long bus with yellow and black stripes popularly called Molue, from Sango to Agege on Wednesday.

He had posted the video of the bus ride on his Instagram page.

Otedola, however, quenched the fire of the rumour when he took to his Twitter page to state that he supports Governor Ambode for second term and that the governor was doing a “commendable job.”



A post shared by Femi Ote💲 (@femiotedola) on

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top