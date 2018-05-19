My attention has been drawn to a news piece where false information from a parody account was posted. I am a man of the people and I will always be on the side of the masses but I am stating clearly via this medium that I am not running for office. — Femi Ote$ (@realFemiOtedola) May 17, 2018

Rumours went rife that the oil magnate wanted Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s job when he posted a video of himself boarding the popular long bus with yellow and black stripes popularly called Molue, from Sango to Agege on Wednesday.He had posted the video of the bus ride on his Instagram page.Otedola, however, quenched the fire of the rumour when he took to his Twitter page to state that he supports Governor Ambode for second term and that the governor was doing a “commendable job.”