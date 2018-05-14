Kayode Fayemi, minister of solid minerals, says he is not on a vengeance mission as he seeks to return as governor of Ekiti state.





Fayemi on Saturday won the Ekiti All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election.





Speaking during his acceptance speech after being announced as the APC flagbearer, Fayemi said Ekiti is in dire need of rescue.





The former governor said “good governance was cut short” in the state four years ago when he lost his re-election bid to incumbent governor, Ayo Fayose.





Fayemi said the “battle has only just begun – the contest to reclaim our land and restore our values”.





He said: “Without a doubt, Ekiti is in critical need of rescue. It is imperative that we urgently commence the task of purging ourselves of the bad reputation we have earned in recent years and restore good governance to the state.





“In my valedictory address in 2014, I said that future administrations would be judged by the standards we set during our time in office. It should be clear to any observer that over the past four years, Ekiti has retreated from the progressive values that we espoused in office and our grand ideals of human development.





“We have seen a cynical approach to politics that exploits the penury of the poor and the vulnerability of the marginalised. We have seen the entrenchment of the disdain for elders, traditional institutions, and all forms of constituted authorities.





“We must resume the march to break the yoke of ignorance that keeps our people down; liberate them from ill-health and other limitations that restrain them from achieving their potentials; and break the stranglehold of poverty which keeps people from living full creative lives.





“In practical and policy terms, what this means is that the APC administration to be sworn in on October 15, 2018, by the grace of God, must resume good governance that was cut short four years ago, and once again prioritise social investments in education, healthcare and other social protection programmes that reduce the cost of living, while raising the quality of life.





“I want you to rest assured that I’m not any vengeance mission. I have a profound sense of an unfinished business – the business of deepening our development agenda and making poverty history in this land.”





Fayemi also announced that he will include all his co-aspirants in what he called the candidate’s advisory council.





The Ekiti governorship election will take place on July 14.





Kolapo Olusola, incumbent deputy governor, is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).