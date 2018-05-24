Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo to continue disclosing what they know about each other.



Fayose said this in response to the public spat between the elders. Fayose said this in response to the public spat between the elders.





Buhari had said Obasanjo has questions to answer over the $16 billion allegedly spent on power during his tenure.





In his response, the former president accused Buhari of being ignorant, saying he is ready for probe.





But Fayose who has issues to settle with each of them took to Twitter to mock both men who go into history as the only ones to have presided over Nigeria as military heads of state and civilian presidents.





“I am enjoying these latest brickbats between President Buhari & Ex-President Obasanjo. They should keep exposing themselves for Nigerians to know what they have been hiding. Nigerians should remember I warned that those who brought Buhari will regret entrusting him with power,” he tweeted.