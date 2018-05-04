Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the illegal use of operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and military personnel to cause rancour ahead of the APC Congress in the state has vindicated him.He stated that the series of statements released by APC stakeholders on the illegal activities of SARs Personnel in the course of their forthcoming congress should draw the attention of all well-meaning lovers of democracy.Speaking during a Courtesy Visit by the retired military and para-military officers of Ogoni extraction at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Wike said if security agencies can be negatively used during a party congress, Nigerians should expect electoral mischief, masterminded by security agencies in 2019.He said: “In an ordinary party congress, over a platoon of soldiers and more than 200 SARs Personnel have been handed over to one man. If these operatives protect just one man , while other communities are left without protection.“Even the notorious election rigger, SARS Commander is operating without check because he has the support of the Police High Command “.He said that conflicts during elections are generated by overzealous security agents, detailed to manipulate the process.The governor urged the retired military and paramilitary senior officers to use their contacts in the military to prevail on them to respect the rule of law in a democracy.He stated that his administration will continue to invest in the promotion of security of lives and property across the state.Governor Wike thanked the retired military and paramilitary senior officers of Ogoni extraction for their desire to contribute to the development of the state. He urged other leaders to emulate the Ogoni retired officers.Leader of the Retired Military and Paramilitary Officers of Ogoni Extraction, Rear Admiral John Nicholas Bakpo thanked Governor Wike for infrastructural development of Ogoni communities.He said that as retired military and paramilitary senior officers, they are willing to offer their services for the security of Ogoni land.