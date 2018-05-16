Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state, says he will resign his appointment as minister of mines and steel development, next week.





Fayemi disclosed this to state house correspondents on Wednesday.





He said he is on a rescue mission to Ekiti, adding that he crossed a “critical hurdle” to emerge flag bearer of the APC in the election.





He said there is a lot of work to do and he and his co-contestants are seeing the coming election as a collective rescue mission.





More to follow…