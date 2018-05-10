The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday urged the Senate to take steps within their “legislative instrument and powers” to deal with the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris.

PDP made the call while condemning the repeated “snubbing of the Senate” by Idris.





Idris for the third time, on Wednesday failed to honour senate’s invitation over the worsening security situation in the country.





Reacting to the action of the police boss, PDP said Nigeria was drifting towards totalitarianism.





In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the former ruling party noted that the IGP’s action was a “deliberate assault on our democratic process” and a willful “denigration of the National Assembly and recourse to totalitarianism.”





The party wondered why Idris has not been “reprimanded by President Muhammadu Buhari, as the chief security officer of the nation.”





The statement reads, “It is instructive to state that never in our democratic history as a people and a nation, has a service chief or an inspector general of police treated the National Assembly with as much dishonor and disdain like the current IGP.





“All over the world, the legislature is a bastion of democracy and our constitution, in recognition of this, provides a special place for our

National Assembly, as the representatives of the people, to serve as a check on the executive arm.





“We therefore condemn this offensive on our democracy by IGP Idris as well as the deliberate insult being heaped on each of our legislators by

appointees of President Buhari.





“We invite Nigerians to note that totalitarianism does not begin in a day. It starts from a deliberate disrespect to statutes, laws and institutions that engender democracy and rule of law.





“Consequently, the PDP, as a party, urges the President of the Senate and senators to protect the institution of the legislature and our democracy by not limiting their action only to finding Mr. Ibrahim Idris as “unfit” to hold public office.





“The PDP, therefore, charges the Senate to take the next step within their legislative instrument and powers to restore the respect and dignity which the generality of Nigerians and the 1999 Constitution (as amended) bestow on them.”