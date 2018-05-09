The Nigerian Senate is expecting the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to honour its invitation for a security briefing today at its plenary.





To that effect, his expected appearance has been listed on the order which was obtained by NigerianEye on Wednesday.





The IGP had snubbed senate’s invitation two times, a situation considered to be unconstitutional by the Senate.





On Wednesday last week, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki while reacting to the IGP’s failed appearance described his conduct as unfortunate.





Saraki pleaded with his colleagues to be patient, assuring them that the IGP would appear, adding that President Buhari had once complained of how the IGP disobeyed his orders.





Today’s briefing with the IGP will feature Senator Dino Melaye’s travails and general insecurity.